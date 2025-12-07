PM to channel royalties from new book to underprivileged students

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s new book examines justice, reform and Malaysia’s social and political evolution through what the PKR president describes as ‘postnormal times’. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced that all royalties from his new book, “Rethinking Ourselves: Justice, Reform and Ignorance in Postnormal Times”, will be channelled to underprivileged students in Malaysia.

“Every sen of royalty that I get from this book will be spent on poor students in this country,” he said at the launch of the book at Tsutaya Books in Pavilion Bukit Jalil here today.

Published by Penguin Random House SEA and Hurst publishers in the UK, the book examines justice, reform and Malaysia’s social and political evolution through what Anwar describes as “postnormal times”.

The book also draws on the PKR president’s personal experiences, such as his years in prison and political struggles, and includes his reflections on democracy, post-colonialism and governance.

The launch was attended by strategic partners of the project and members of the public, who participated in a book-signing session with the prime minister.

The book will be available at a 15% discount in Tsutaya Books throughout December.