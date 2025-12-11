Phase 2 of SSPA pay rise for civil servants to begin in January

Public service department remuneration policy division deputy director Shahir Shaari said the salary adjustment would not be affected by the scores under the MyPerformance annual appraisal system. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Civil servants who have signed up for the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) will receive the phase 2 salary adjustment next month, with the increase calculated based on their final salary on Dec 31.

Public service department (JPA) remuneration policy division deputy director Shahir Shaari said although the new adjustment takes effect on Jan 1, payment will only be made on Jan 22, the designated salary day for the month.

He said phase 2 involves a 15% rise for the implementation group and management and professional group (P&P), and 7% for the top management group (KPT).

“Civil servants in the P&P category will receive an additional 7% increase (after the first phase), while the KPT group will receive an additional 3%,” Bernama reported him as saying in a podcast broadcast on JPA’s Facebook and YouTube pages today.

In the first phase, P&P officers received an 8% increase, while those in KPT received 4%, paid beginning December 2024.

Shahir said those who did not sign up for SSPA and those no longer in government service as of Jan 1 next year, whether due to retirement or termination before the date, would not be eligible for the adjustment.

“Officers retiring on Jan 1 will serve their last day of service on Dec 31. Jan 1 will not be considered their last day in service. They will not receive the salary adjustment, but will instead receive a pension adjustment.

“Should the officers pass away on Jan 1, that date being their last day in service, we will grant the salary adjustment on Jan 1 to their dependents,” he said.

Shahir said civil servants who scored below 75% under the MyPerformance annual appraisal system would not be affected, emphasising that the main requirements for eligibility were that they had registered with the SSPA scheme and remained in public service on Dec 31 this year and Jan 1 next year.

“The salary adjustment has no direct link to MyPerformance. What will be affected is the annual salary increment. The minimum mark required for the annual increment is 75%.”

Shahir said the SSPA calculator used by many civil servants could serve as a general reference, but the actual adjustment would depend on service records and salary entries in individual service books.

He advised civil servants to rely on verified sources such as their departments or JPA for accurate information.

In May last year, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had announced the civil service salary increase of more than 13% beginning December 2024, one of the highest in the nation’s history.