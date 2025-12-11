ETS3 fully operational, bringing JB closer to KL

The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail (second from left) inserting a replica of a key to symbolise the inauguration of the new service. Among those at the ceremony was Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left). (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia reached a major milestone in its national transport development today with the launch of the Gemas-Johor Bahru line of the electrified double tracking project.

This completes the southern network of the rail system between Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru. At a speed of up to 140km/h, travel time will be shortened from seven hours to four hours and 20 minutes.

The inauguration marks the official start of the KL Sentral-JB Sentral Electric Train Service 3 (ETS3). Before its completion the service ended in Kluang.

The extended service begins operations tomorrow.

The KL Sentral-Kluang stretch of the ETS3 began operating after it was launched by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim on Aug 30.

Along the Gemas-Johor Bahru stretch are 11 new stations, including Segamat, Kluang, and Kulai.

The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, officiated the event at the Kempas Baru station. Also present were Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi and transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

The line was developed by SIPP Rail Sdn Bhd and YTL Construction Sdn Bhd (SIPP–YTL) as the main local sub-contractor. Yeoh Seok Hong, managing director of the SIPP–YTL joint venture, officially handed over the completed project to the transport ministry, represented by Loke.

Anwar said the 11 new stations should be viewed as emerging economic hubs that generate investment opportunities for the benefit of local communities.

“Johor has established itself as a strong economy, but our economic approach must translate into higher incomes for the people and more inclusive development,” he said.

In conjunction with the launch of the ETS3 service, rail operator KTMB is offering a 30% fare discount on the return fare for travel from tomorrow until Jan 11, 2026, between KL Sentral and JB Sentral.