Opposition MP threatens lawsuit against PM, govt over US trade deal

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the government have been given 14 days to respond to opposition MP Rosol Wahid’s demand for clarification on the US trade deal.

KUALA LUMPUR : Hulu Terengganu MP Rosol Wahid has threatened to file a lawsuit against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the government over the Reciprocal Trade Agreement (ART) between Malaysia and the US.

The Bersatu MP said today that he had sent a letter of demand through the law firm Karthig Shan, seeking clarification from Anwar on the constitutionality of the latter signing the agreement during US president Donald Trump’s visit last October.

Rosol challenged the prime minister’s legal authority to enter into the agreement and questioned the executive branch’s power to bind the country, allegedly without adhering to the Federal Constitution.

Rosol also asked whether the prime minister had sought Cabinet approval, obtained the attorney-general’s advice, and received the consent of the Conference of Rulers before the ART was signed.

“We are also requesting the prime minister to clarify whether Parliament has passed any legislation to enforce or validate the agreement,” he told a press conference here.

Also present were P Waytha Moorthy, president of the Malaysian Advancement Party (MAP) who is acting as Rosol’s lawyer, and Putra president Ibrahim Ali.

Rosol emphasised that Article 69 of the Federal Constitution grants contractual powers to the “federation,” not to the prime minister or any individual.

Therefore, he said, any agreement that binds the country must go through the relevant constitutional organs and cannot be signed unilaterally by the executive.

“The prime minister does not have the power to sign the ART on behalf of the federation without Parliament’s approval,” he said.

Waytha added that the matter would be brought to the High Court if Anwar and the government fail to respond within 14 days.