M’sia’s sovereignty won’t be compromised by US trade deal, says ex-defence forces chief

Former chief of defence forces Zulkifeli Zin said the Malaysia-US Reciprocal Trade Agreement outlined a relationship of mutual consultation between Washington and Putrajaya. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysia-US Reciprocal Trade Agreement had undergone strict scrutiny by the investment, trade and industry ministry, Attorney-General’s Chambers and Cabinet before being signed, says former chief of defence forces Zulkifeli Zin.

He noted that the agreement was spearheaded by the ministry, and scrutinised in detail by the AGC before being brought to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

“I am of the view that due process has been fully complied with. I am confident that the AGC and ministry, staffed by experienced administrative and diplomatic officers, would never compromise the country’s sovereignty,” Bernama reported him as saying after a special briefing by the investment, trade and industry ministry on the agreement.

Zulkifeli’s remarks come as Hulu Terengganu MP Rosol Wahid has threatened to sue Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the government over the agreement.

Among others, Rosol questioned whether the prime minister had sought Cabinet approval, obtained the attorney-general’s advice and received the consent of the Conference of Rulers before the agreement was signed.

Zulkifeli said the agreement would not harm Malaysian sovereignty, adding that it outlines a relationship of mutual consultation between Washington and Putrajaya, not a unilateral one.

“There is the perception that we need to get US approval to procure goods, but the words ‘shall consult’ means that we can negotiate matters, not that we must get approval from the US.

“If Malaysia or the US do not agree due to their respective national interests, we have the right to cancel the agreement. How can it be taken to mean our national sovereignty is at stake?” he asked.

The briefing was also attended by former inspector-general of police Razarudin Husain and Malaysian Commando Veterans Club president Shah Yassin.

Razarudin said the ministry’s explanation had addressed claims that the deal would affect Malaysian sovereignty, adding that the deal’s preamble outlines a win-win situation for Malaysia and the US.

The agreement’s preamble, among others, emphasises that Malaysia and the US share “values, including their shared commitment to sovereignty, economic prosperity and resilient supply chains”, and seek to “enhance reciprocity in their bilateral trade relationship by addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers”.

Shah also said the agreement benefits both nations without tarnishing Malaysia’s dignity. “As someone who has served in command for 22 years, I do not see our country’s sovereignty being compromised,” he said.