Zaliha, Na’im dropped from Cabinet

PKR’s Dr Zaliha Mustafa is Sekijang MP while Na’im Mokhtar is a senator.

PUTRAJAYA : Sekijang MP Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Senator Na’im Mokhtar have been dropped as ministers in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet reshuffle.

PKR’s Zaliha had been federal territories minister since December 2023 and was health minister for a year before that.

Na’im was religious affairs minister and was initially expected to remain in the post as he was just sworn in to a second term as senator.

Anwar announced that Naim’s deputy, Dr Zulkifli Hasan, would take over as religious affairs minister.

Marhamah Rosli, a religious teacher and founder of the Islamic education centre Pusat Pendidikan Bayu Raudhah, has been appointed Zulkifli’s deputy.

Tanjong MP Lim Hui Ying, who previously served as deputy finance minister, has been appointed deputy women, family and community development minister.

Steven Sim has moved from leading the human resources ministry to helm the entrepreneur and cooperatives development ministry.

Sim is replaced by PKR vice-president R Ramanan, who was previously deputy entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister.

