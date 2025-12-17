Govt to get tough on those playing race, religion cards

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government needs to be firm, including on the issue of language. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said the government will take a firm and uncompromising stance on issues involving language, race and religion whenever they threaten national harmony.

Speaking at a briefing with senior editors this evening, Anwar said debates in Parliament and public discourse often remain skewed along racial lines, undermining national cohesion.

“On issues of race, language and the economy, we must respond more firmly. We cannot continue to play on racial or religious sentiments to the point that they hinder the country’s progress.

“If we continue to use the race and colour cards, we will never get anywhere. That is why it is time for us to be firm, including on the issue of language,” he said.

Anwar also stressed that strengthening Malay as the national language remains a core priority, while recognising the importance of English and other languages in a globalised economy.

On education, he addressed the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) issue, saying its recognition is not an issue, provided there is a commitment to understanding national history and language.

“One group says Anwar opposed UEC. Another says Anwar is conceding to the Chinese demand.

“It is not simply a matter of accepting or rejecting it, but of viewing it in a broader context, (in the context of) our national history, the national education system, and the need to strengthen the national language,” he said.

The debate over the UEC reignited last week after DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming announced plans to push for its recognition, drawing criticism from Umno leaders and others.

The UEC is a secondary school qualification for students at independent Chinese schools. It is not recognised for direct entry into public universities.