UEC recognition no longer relevant for most Chinese voters, says MCA

The UEC, a qualification from independent Chinese schools, is largely not recognised for Malaysian public university entry or federal service, except in Sabah and Sarawak. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) is no longer a pressing issue for the majority of Chinese voters, says MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon.

Chong, a former deputy education minister, said the pathways of UEC holders have expanded significantly over the years, making the debate less relevant to the community.

He pointed out that UEC holders may now apply for entry to local private universities and even access PTPTN loans.

“Now, when people talk about recognising UEC, for the majority of the Chinese community, it is no longer relevant,” he was quoted as saying in an interview with Utusan Malaysia.

“In the 1960s and 1970s, yes, because there were no alternatives. If you did not have the money to go to Taiwan, that was the end. No colleges, no pathways.”

The debate over the UEC resurfaced recently after DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming announced plans to push for its recognition, drawing pushback from Umno leaders and others, who say that it threatens the national language.

The UEC is a secondary school qualification for students at independent Chinese schools. It is not recognised for direct entry to most Malaysian public universities or the federal civil service, with Sabah and Sarawak being the only states to formally accept it.

While Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim did not outright reject UEC recognition, he said it could only be discussed once the priority of mastering Bahasa Melayu is clearly established and respected.

Chong also claimed that during former prime minister Najib Razak’s tenure, conditional recognition was proposed: UEC holders would need at least a credit in Bahasa Melayu at the SPM level. DAP, then in the opposition, rejected it.

“What did DAP say then? Recognition must be unconditional. At that time, DAP was in opposition. Now, that stance has come back to haunt them,” he said.

Pakatan Harapan’s 2018 general election manifesto promised UEC recognition, allowing holders access to public universities provided they achieved at least a credit in Bahasa Melayu.