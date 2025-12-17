Hannah thanks Anwar for ‘great responsibility’ as FT minister

Newly appointed federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh said she will engage all stakeholders to ensure the voices of the people are heard in all policy-making processes.

PETALING JAYA : Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for entrusting her with the “great responsibility” of serving as federal territories minister.

Yeoh’s appointment has faced criticism from certain quarters, with claims that a DAP MP holding the post could allow the party to shape urban policies and reintroduce local elections.

In a Facebook post today, the former youth and sports minister said she is committed to engaging all stakeholders to ensure the voices of the people are heard in all policy-making processes.

She said her priorities include improving basic government services, promoting sustainable development, protecting recreational areas, and tackling flash floods.

“The trust given to me is a great responsibility that I will carry with full commitment, integrity, and determination … in line with the government’s aspirations and the public’s demand for efficient, inclusive, and effective public services,” she said.

Yeoh also thanked the youth and sports ministry’s staff for their dedication and professionalism.

She highlighted key initiatives at the ministry, including programmes for athletes’ welfare, grassroots sports development, expanding sports facilities, and revitalising youth initiatives such as Rakan Muda.

Earlier today, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki cautioned that concerns about Yeoh’s appointment as federal territories minister needed to be handled carefully.

In the Cabinet reshuffle yesterday, Tawau MP Lo Su Fui of GRS was appointed deputy federal territories minister. DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming was retained as housing and local government minister.

Asyraf said the appointments have led to concerns about the welfare of Bumiputera urbanites and the possible introduction of local council elections in Kuala Lumpur, a proposal supported by DAP.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan also claimed that concentrating urban power in the hands of leaders from the same ethnicity and political party could raise questions about an imbalance of power.

He said the move could allow a single party to shape urban policies and manage land and housing matters without effective and transparent checks and balances.

Today, Anwar defended Yeoh’s appointment, stating it was “atrocious” to claim the Segambut MP was unsuitable for the position because of her race.