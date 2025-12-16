Anwar to unveil new Cabinet at 3.30pm

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s special announcement will be livestreamed on Facebook and various media networks, including Bernama and RTM.

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will unveil his latest Cabinet at 3.30pm today.

“The Madani government will continue to prioritise strengthening governance and improving the effectiveness of policy implementation to ensure the well-being of the people and the country,” he said in a Facebook post.

There are currently four vacant Cabinet posts: economy; natural resources and environment sustainability; entrepreneur development and cooperatives; and investment, trade and industry (Miti).

PKR’s Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad stepped down as economy and natural resources and environment sustainability ministers in the middle of the year.

Upko president Ewon Benedick meanwhile resigned as entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister last month, ahead of his party’s exit from Pakatan Harapan, while the Miti portfolio fell vacant after the end of Tengku Zafrul Aziz’s final tenure as senator.

Finance minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan took over the economy portfolio on an interim basis, while plantation and commodities minister Johari Ghani has been handling the portfolio of natural resources and environment sustainability.

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi is overseeing the entrepreneur development and cooperatives portfolio.