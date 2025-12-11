Man surrenders after allegedly slashing wife, keeping body for days

A police team that went to the scene found the 44-year-old victim’s body with neck injuries, suspected to have been caused by a sharp weapon.

PETALING JAYA : A man has surrendered himself after allegedly slashing his wife to death and keeping her body in a room at their flat in Seberang Jaya, Penang, for four days.

According to Kosmo, the 28-year-old unemployed man stayed with his wife’s body before turning himself in at a nearby police station.

A police team that went to the scene found the 44-year-old victim’s body with neck injuries, suspected to have been caused by a sharp weapon.

The suspect, who reportedly has a prior criminal record, was also taken to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The Malay-language daily reported that the victim, a widow with five children, had married the suspect almost three years ago.

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail confirmed the incident and said the case is being investigated as a murder.