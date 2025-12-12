MCA’s anti-DAP rhetoric rings hollow, says analyst

MCA, Barisan Nasional’s longtime Chinese vote bank, has seen its influence decline sharply since the 2013 general election. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : MCA’s decision not to cooperate with DAP at the next general election is less about ideology than weakness, says an analyst, arguing that the Barisan Nasional component’s seemingly tough rhetoric ultimately rings hollow.

Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani of ADA Southeast Asia said that while MCA president Wee Ka Siong’s remarks appear combative, the party lacks the ground strength to back them up.

“MCA has struggled to rebuild a credible grassroots machinery since the 14th general election. Without mobilisation capacity, its statements carry more rhetorical weight than operational force,” he told FMT.

“At the same time, DAP has shown no interest in working with MCA. There is little incentive for MCA to signal otherwise.”

Asrul also said that MCA is in a weak bargaining position, having won only two of the 44 parliamentary seats it contested in GE15.

“In its current state, MCA has no meaningful bargaining chips to bring to the negotiating table,” he said.

During its annual general meeting over the weekend, MCA passed a resolution rejecting any form of cooperation with DAP at GE16, which Wee attributed to ideological differences.

Delegates further resolved that MCA should chart its own course if any of its Barisan Nasional partners chooses to work with DAP — a thinly veiled reference to Umno.

International Islamic University Malaysia’s Lau Zhe We said MCA could test its strength against DAP in the upcoming Melaka and Johor state polls — due in 2026 and 2027 — respectively. However, he said the longtime BN component would have to depend heavily on Malay votes from Umno to succeed.

He also warned that MCA’s fortunes may not improve even if it contests directly.

“MCA is in a passive position. No matter how much it does, voters may not want to go back.”

Lau acknowledged that MCA has been active in voter outreach, but said the party will likely only gain Chinese support if DAP makes a grave misstep that renders it unelectable.