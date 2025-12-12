No final decision on Penang festival amid LRT works, says Chow

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said Pesta Pulau Pinang will be on hold for six years starting next year, to facilitate transit-oriented development works at the site. (Bernama pic)

GEORGE TOWN : The Penang government has yet to finalise the future direction of Pesta Pulau Pinang, following plans for the acquisition of part of the festival site in Sungai Nibong for the Mutiara Line LRT project.

Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said there was currently no concrete decision on whether the festival would remain at its present location or be relocated, as the festival would be on hold for six years starting next year, to facilitate transit-oriented development works at the site, undertaken by MRT Corporation (MRTC) as the project developer.

He said MRTC was scheduled to enter the site in April next year, to begin construction of a depot and the Mutiara Line LRT station.

“This land acquisition involves only a portion of the festival grounds. At present, the state government, relevant agencies and MRTC are reviewing the master plan for the site’s redevelopment, which includes the construction of the depot, the LRT station and the Sungai Nibong bus terminal.

“We need to wait for the outcome of the master plan before we can finalise any decision on the festival’s future,” he told reporters after officiating the opening ceremony of Pesta Pulau Pinang 2025/2026 in Sungai Nibong last night.

Chow said the state government understood the sentiments of the people, especially Penangites who felt a sense of loss as the site held many nostalgic memories. He said the Sungai Nibong grounds had long been synonymous with hosting the festival, which is one of the state’s annual highlights.

He said that if Pesta Pulau Pinang was revived in the future, it might no longer be possible to use the original site.

“There are currently no specific plans for relocating the festival, as we are still awaiting the completion of the master plan,” he said.

The Mutiara Line LRT project spans 29.5km and will feature 21 stations at strategic locations, including a provisional station on Penang South Reclamation Island A.

The Mutiara Line, which is expected to begin operations in 2031, will also include an extension to Penang Sentral in Butterworth.