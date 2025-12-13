World champs Tang Jie-Ee Wei fall to Thai pair at SEA Games semis

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were favourites to win the mixed doubles title at the SEA Games, where Malaysia was targeting five gold medals from badminton. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Top seeds and gold medal hopefuls Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei failed to qualify for the mixed doubles final at the SEA Games in Bangkok today after losing to a Thai pair.

Reigning world champions Tang Jie-Ee Wei, ranked third in the BWF rankings, appeared lethargic as they were outplayed by world No 13 Ruttanapak Oupthong-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat, losing 15-21, 16-21 in 31 minutes.

This marks the first win for the Thai pair against the Malaysians in their four encounters so far.

Malaysia will feature in six other semi-finals today across men’s and women’s singles, as well as men’s and women’s doubles.