Former Kelana Jaya assemblyman Megat Najmuddin dies

Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas also held key positions in the corporate sector. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Renowned corporate figure and political veteran Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas died last night from cancer. He was 81.

A niece, Shafinaz Suhaimi, confirmed this when contacted by Bernama.

Megat Najmuddin’s remains will be taken to the At-Taqwa Mosque, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, at 9am today for funeral rites and prayers before being buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery.

Another niece, Puteri Kamaliah Megat Abu Bakar, had posted news of his death on Facebook earlier. It is understood that he died at a private medical centre here.

Megat Najmuddin served as the Kelana Jaya (Selangor) assemblyman for two terms, starting in 1986.

He was also appointed as a member of the Umno disciplinary board and the chairman of the Bersatu disciplinary board.

He also held key positions in the corporate sector, including as independent non-executive chairman of Farm Fresh Berhad, chairman of Asian Pac Holdings Berhad, and non-independent non-executive chairman of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad.