Ministry to study proposals on school discipline, including caning

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek said a new pre-school initiative will allow parents and members of the community to be fully involved in dealing with character development. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Education minister Fadhlina Sidek says her ministry will review in detail the proposals raised yesterday by the Melaka state government on discipline in schools, which include the use of the cane.

She said the resolutions, submitted to her ministry from a special convention yesterday, will be reviewed for effectiveness and their relevance to existing education policies before any decision is made.

“We will consider whether the proposals will have a positive effect on all the policies we are currently implementing,” Sinar Harian reported her as saying in Bukit Mertajam, Penang today.

The 10 proposals were the result of a two-day special convention held in collaboration with parent-teacher associations and other education partners in the state.

They include the use of caning as a disciplinary and educational tool, with parental consent, and a ban on the sale of vape and tobacco products within a 1km radius of all schools.

Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said the proposals also include the withdrawal of educational aid for pupils who have severe disciplinary issues or are “chronically truant”, as well as penalties for their parents.

Separately, Fadhlina said her ministry is introducing a new pre-school initiative which will allow parents and members of the community to be fully involved in dealing with children’s character development.

She said her ministry aims to ensure full use is made of community input in strengthening the national education system.