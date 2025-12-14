New KTM Komuter timetable for Klang Valley from Jan 1

KTMB said it will operate trains at 30-minute intervals on the Port Klang-Kuala Lumpur and Tanjung Malim-Kuala Lumpur routes to meet peak-hour demand.

PETALING JAYA : Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will implement a new timetable for KTM Komuter services in the Klang Valley from Jan 1.

This is in view of work in progress for the Klang Valley Double Track Phase II (KVDT2) project, Bernama reported.

KTMB said maintenance works and track closures will continue daily from 11am to 3pm. During this period, there will be no passenger train services on the Port Klang-KL Sentral-Port Klang route.

To meet peak-hour demand, KTMB said it will operate trains at 30-minute intervals on the Port Klang-Kuala Lumpur and Tanjung Malim-Kuala Lumpur routes.

Under the new schedule, two morning services from Tanjung Malim to Port Klang and one service to Shah Alam will be introduced to cater to commuter needs, including services via KL Sentral.

KTMB also announced that with the implementation of the new timetable, shuttle bus services for the Subang Jaya-Port Klang route and at affected intermediate stations will no longer be provided.

The schedule changes also affect the Pulau Sebang-Batu Caves-Pulau Sebang route, with 30-minute frequencies during the morning and evening peak periods to be maintained.

During the transition period, train operations in the Port Klang sector will continue using a single track between the Abdullah Hukum station and the Port Klang stations.

Upgrading works under KVDT2 are only expected to be fully completed in 2029.

The new timetable can be accessed via the KITS STYLE app or KTMB’s official website. Further information is available through KTMB’s official social media channels or the KTMB call centre at 03-9779 1200.