30% discount to mark start of Johor Bahru-KL ETS train service

The new ETS train service between KL Sentral and Johor Bahru is timely as it comes ahead of the school holiday season and the year-end festive period.

PETALING JAYA : Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering a special 30% discount to mark the launch of its electric train service (ETS) to JB Sentral, beginning Dec 12.

In a statement today, KTMB said the discount applies to the KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral sector for travel from Dec 12 to Jan 11, 2026.

Bernama reported KTMB chief technical officer Ahmad Nizam Amin as saying passengers could enjoy the offer by using the “JBBEST” promo code when purchasing tickets. He said 5,000 promo codes were available, subject to the terms and conditions.

He said the new train service was timely as it came ahead of the school holiday season and the year-end festive period, a time when many Malaysians travel to Johor for their holidays. Johor residents can also travel more easily to destinations outside the state via the ETS service.

“This facility will enhance domestic mobility and stimulate tourism and business activities in both directions,” he said.

Tickets can be purchased via the KITS Style app, KTMB’s official website at www.ktmb.com.my, or at KTMB kiosk machines.

For more information, visit KTMB’s official website at www.ktmb.com.my or contact the KTMB call centre at 03-9779 1200.

KTMB said the opening of the ETS service marked the completion of the Gemas-Johor Bahru electric double-tracking project, which covers 192km and has 11 stations.