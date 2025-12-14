Opposition concerned about cops revealing personal info in Melaka triple shooting case

PN chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan said public statements that deliberately portray witnesses negatively can create prejudice against them. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional (PN) parliamentarians have questioned Melaka police for disclosing personal and family information of witnesses in the fatal shooting of three men by Melaka police.

In a statement, PN chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan said opposition MPs were concerned that the disclosure of such information may be perceived as an attempt to shape public narratives prematurely before a Bukit Aman task force concludes its probe.

Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said on Friday that the woman who identified herself as the wife of one of the three men killed on Nov 24 was not legally married to him.

He said the woman – who recorded an audio clip of the shooting – has a criminal record, with 10 cases related to criminal offences. He also said the woman’s father has a record of 24 criminal offences including vehicle theft, robbery, and murder.

“Public statements that deliberately disclose information, including personal and family histories or portray witnesses negatively, can create prejudice against individuals linked to a case while investigations are still ongoing,” Takiyuddin said.

“(It also) has the potential to produce misleading impressions and premature conclusions.

“Such circumstances, whether intentional or otherwise, may influence public sentiment and, in turn, undermine the integrity of the investigative process itself.”

Takiyuddin, a lawyer by training, said any loss of life during a police operation is a serious matter that demands transparency, strict adherence to investigative standard operating procedures, and the highest level of accountability.

The Kota Bharu MP said all of the findings from the investigation into the trio’s killing must be based on facts, lawful processes and “unquestionable professional standards”.

“They must also be free from bias or selective information in order to ensure that public confidence in law enforcement agencies is preserved,” he added.

Melaka police had initially classified the incident as attempted murder after Dzulkhairi claimed that the trio were serial robbers who had attacked an officer with a parang.

However, lawyers representing the families of M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29, said an audio recording and forensic evidence suggested that the men were killed execution-style.

The case has led to calls for an inquest and an independent inquiry, while Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has ordered the police to ensure the investigation is conducted transparently.

Anwar has also instructed the Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail to submit a detailed report to home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail once Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department concludes its investigation.