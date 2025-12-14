2 girls die in motorcycle accident near Seremban

Jempol police chief Norhisham Mustapar said the three female students were riding a motorcycle from Taman Mawar to Taman Musytari in Seremban when the rider lost control.

PETALING JAYA : Two girls died while another was seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding skidded off the road at Jalan Taman Musytari, Batu Kikir, near Seremban yesterday.

Jempol police chief Norhisham Mustapar said that the rider, 13, and the girl sitting behind her, 10, suffered severe head and hand injuries.

They died at the scene at about 5.55pm.

The other pillion rider, 13, is being treated for serious head injuries and broken legs at Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah.

Norhisham said the three female students were riding a Honda C100 motorcycle from Taman Mawar to Taman Musytari when the rider lost control.

The motorcycle skidded onto the right road shoulder and crashed into a tree, he said in a statement last night.

In a separate incident in Machang, a 19-year-old female student from Universiti Teknologi Mara was killed after being knocked down by a motorcycle on campus yesterday.

Machang police chief Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said the student was crossing the road when she was knocked down.