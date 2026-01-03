5 arrested while playing poker in Sentul

The five men were arrested for allegedly gambling while playing poker yesterday. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested five men, including a Canadian citizen, after raiding a house in Jalan Sentul Pasar, Kuala Lumpur.

The men, aged between 23 and 42, were arrested for allegedly gambling while playing poker, Berita Harian reported.

The Kuala Lumpur police headquarters’ anti-vice, gambling, and secret societies (D7) division said a local man who lived in the house allegedly hosted the game.

Three other local men and the Canadian were also arrested as they are suspected of being participants in the poker game.

Police confiscated poker chips, cards, and a poker mat during the raid.

All suspects will be remanded until today to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for gambling in public places, and Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for illegal entry into Malaysia.