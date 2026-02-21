Allow elected local councillors to select mayor, says PKR man

PKR MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said any policy change must result in a system that is directly accountable to the public on issues raised.

PETALING JAYA : PKR MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad is proposing that Kuala Lumpur conduct elections for city councillors, with the elected officials then selecting the federal capital’s mayor.

He said such a system would be easier to implement, noting that it mirrors the process of choosing the nation’s prime minister and menteris besar or chief ministers at the state level.

He said those appointed to such posts enjoy the majority support of either the Dewan Rakyat or their respective state assemblies.

“I’m more inclined to such an approach. I feel it is much easier,” he told FMT.

Political squabbling over local government elections has resurfaced after it was reported that a feasibility study is being held on the viability of holding elections to choose the mayor of Kuala Lumpur.

Proponents of local elections argue that elections would ensure more transparent governance. However, detractors tend to argue along communal lines, insisting that one ethnic group would end up monopolising the posts, leading to possible racial conflicts.

In December, Nik Nazmi, together with six other Pakatan Harapan MPs, proposed introducing a council system made up of councillors nominated by Kuala Lumpur MPs and chaired by the mayor.

At a recent forum, Nik Nazmi defended his proposal saying that direct elections would be too complicated and unrealistic.

Commenting further, Nik Nazmi said any change in policy as regards the appointment of a mayor must lead to a system that is directly accountable to the public on issues raised.

Currently, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appoints the Kuala Lumpur mayor on the advice of the federal territories minister.

“But we need a system where the mayor is responsible to the people via a council system,” Nik Nazmi said.