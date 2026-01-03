4 nabbed with drugs worth RM2mil in Penang

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail said the syndicate had been active in George Town since July last year. (IPK Pulau Pinang pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested three local men and a foreign woman believed to be involved in a drug trafficking syndicate operating from George Town, Penang.

They seized various types of drugs worth RM2 million in two raids around George Town between 1pm yesterday and 2am today, Bernama reported.

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail said the raids initially led to the arrest of a local man and a foreign woman acting as runners.

They later led police to a vehicle parked in the same area. Upon inspection, police seized a zipped bag containing five green, black, and blue plastic packs. Inside were 156 plastic packets containing powder suspected to be MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) weighing 2,507g.

“Also seized were a yellow bag containing 118 plastic packets of MDMA powder weighing 2,323g, a zipped bag labelled ‘Blackout’ containing 64 packets labelled ‘Cadbury’ suspected to be MDMA (2,140g), and a white zipped bag containing 203 white and green packets suspected to be MDMA (2,723g),” he said in a statement today.

Additionally, police found a box labelled “Tang” containing 120 packets labelled “Lychee”, suspected to be MDMA powder weighing 2,458g.

Azizee said other seizures included 41 plastic packets of white powder suspected to be ketamine (51.40g), one transparent plastic packet containing 30 Ecstasy pills (12.60g), and one aluminum foil strip containing 10 Erimin 5 pills (3.30g).

Further interrogation of the suspects led to the arrest of two more local men who were accomplices, who served as “runners” around George Town.

Police believe this syndicate has been active since July last year. The drugs seized are estimated to be enough for over 50,000 users.

Three of the suspects tested positive for drugs. Three of them had prior criminal records for drug-related offences.

All the suspects have been remanded for six days.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Azizee said police had arrested 10 more people suspected of being involved in the killing of a man by a group of masked men armed with sharp objects at a restaurant in Sungai Bakap in Penang last Tuesday. Two others were injured in the incident.

All the suspects were arrested in separate raids in Seberang Perai Selatan and Taiping yesterday, bringing the total number of arrests so far to 14, including four arrested within 48 hours of the incident.

“All 14 suspects arrested, aged between 24 and 54, are believed to be members of a secret society active in Penang.

“Ten suspects have criminal and drug records,” he said.

Azizee said police also raided several areas believed to be gathering places for members of the group.

The victims, three of them traders, were drinking together at the restaurant at about 4.30pm when they were attacked by more than 15 men.