Pregnant woman among 7 rescued from Pahang bridge collapse

A police rescue team at the site of the collapsed bridge in Sungai Mok, Rompin, Pahang, this afternoon. (PDRM pic)

KUANTAN : A heavily pregnant woman and a child were among seven people rescued after a bridge collapsed at Sungai Mok, Rompin, this afternoon.

Rompin police chief Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said the bridge collapsed at around 8am.

“The evacuation involved two men, three elderly women, a pregnant woman and a young girl. Those at highest risk were moved first to ensure their safety,” he said in a statement today. He said all victims, aged 11 to 55, were moved in with relatives.

The bridge connected Kampung Selendang and Kampung Sungai Mok. The district public works department said Jalan Kampung Sungai Mok is closed to all vehicles following the bridge collapse.

Funds for Kelantan bridge repair

Separately, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has directed that funds be allocated for the immediate replacement of a suspension bridge in Kuala Krai, Kelantan, that collapsed yesterday.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Anwar took a serious view of the bridge collapse, which resulted in injuries to several members of the public and disrupted daily access for residents around Kampung Pasir Jering, Dusun Ban, Dusun Bunut and Kampung Batu Pagar.

A couple’s wedding celebration was reported to have turned chaotic when the suspension bridge used by their guests suddenly collapsed.

The statement said the prime minister expressed his sympathy and deep concern to more than 50 victims involved, particularly the newly-wed couple and their family.