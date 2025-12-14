Man loses RM241,000 to syndicate impersonating national scam centre

Kluang police chief Bahrin Noh said the caller convinced the victim that he was involved in a money laundering case. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A former company manager lost RM241,000 after being duped by an unknown caller who claimed to be from the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC).

Kluang police chief Bahrin Noh said the victim filed a police report yesterday.

He said the victim received a phone call on Nov 6 from a man posing as an NSRC officer who claimed the victim was involved in a money laundering case, Bernama reported.

The 47-year-old victim was told that his phone number had been used by an irresponsible party. He was connected to a person claiming to be from the Terengganu police contingent headquarters.

The victim was told that an arrest warrant had already been issued in his name and he was asked to transfer all his money to an account provided.

He then made payments to seven different accounts from Nov 18-27.

The victim filed a police report after he failed to get back his money.

In September, Bukit Aman commercial crime investigation department director Rusdi Isa said police had detected Facebook accounts impersonating the NSRC in hopes of duping victims on the social media platform.

He said the syndicates made use of the NSRC’s name to fish for personal information from the victims and scam them of their money.

Rusdi reminded the public that the NSRC does not have social media accounts and does not contact people through calls or on WhatsApp.