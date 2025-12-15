Cops probe alleged weapon threat by MACC officer

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the complainant filed a report on Nov 28 following a MACC raid and the arrest of her husband earlier that day. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have launched an inquiry into allegations by a woman that a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer pointed a weapon at her and her husband during a raid late last month.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the complainant filed a report on Nov 28 at the Sepang police headquarters following the MACC raid and the arrest of her husband earlier that day.

“Following the report, the police opened an enquiry paper to investigate the allegation,” he said in a statement.

He said that all parties involved would be called to provide statements to ensure that the allegation is properly investigated.

Shazeli also said that the investigation would be carried out transparently and professionally, in accordance with the law.

Although Shazeli did not disclose the identity of the complainant, his statement follows reports that controversial businessman Albert Tei’s wife, Lee Pei Rie, had claimed that MACC officers were heavy-handed during his arrest.

She was quoted as saying that Tei was instructed to lie on the floor, and that a few officers had handcuffed him, with one pointing a gun at him from a distance during the raid at their Puchong home.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki denied allegations that the agency’s officers had pointed a weapon at Tei during his arrest, saying they acted in accordance with standard operating procedures.

He also said that a police report had been lodged to enable the authorities to investigate the “slander” against the MACC officers involved.

Tei has claimed trial to five counts of giving bribes to former senior political secretary to the prime minister Shamsul Iskandar Akin as an inducement to help firms in which Tei had an interest obtain approval for mineral exploration licences in Sabah.