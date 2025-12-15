Put Melaka police chief on leave, says lawyer

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan (second from left) holding up a picture of the interior of one of the cars, which a tow truck driver purportedly found abandoned.

PETALING JAYA : A lawyer representing the families of three men shot dead by police last month has called for Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar to be put on leave for purportedly interfering with Bukit Aman’s investigation into the case.

Rajesh Nagarajan said Dzulkhairi had made public statements on the case even though Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department had formed a special team to take over the probe.

He said this gave the impression that the investigation was still being conducted by the Melaka police contingent, raising concerns about impartiality.

“If Bukit Aman is investigating this, then it’s clear that Dzulkhairi is interfering with the investigation,” he said, urging the inspector-general of police and home minister to either place Dzulkhairi on garden leave or transfer him to another state.

“If it is true that Bukit Aman is investigating, where is the statement from Bukit Aman? Who is the chairman of the special task force? Why don’t we know his name?” Rajesh said at a press conference today.

He added that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had already said the probe must be conducted transparently.

Rajesh also asked Bukit Aman to reveal whether its investigation was being held under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He denied that the lover of one of the deceased was a criminal, after Dzulkhairi said she had a record of 10 offences.

He said a person would only have a criminal record if charged and found guilty in court, which the woman had never been.

He accused Dzulkhairi of lying and diverting attention from the shooting, saying a police report would be lodged at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters.

Rajesh also said he would write to PLUS Malaysia Bhd in hopes of obtaining footage from CCTV cameras near the scene, though it was ultimately the responsibility of the cops to obtain such potential evidence.

Letter from alleged eyewitness

Separately, activist Arun Dorasamy said he recently received an anonymous letter purportedly from a tow truck driver claiming to have come across one of the deceased’s vehicles, a Proton Saga, left abandoned.

The author of the letter said another truck driver claimed to have come across the scene at 1.25am and witnessed policemen beating and pulling the victims out of the car.

An anonymous letter in which the author claimed to have come across a Proton Saga belonging to one of the deceased, visibly damaged with a walkie-talkie and a phone inside.

Eight cops were allegedly present in three other vehicles: a Perodua Aruz, a Proton Waja and another Saga.

According to the letter, the driver turned back after being told by officers that it was “police business”.

He then informed his colleague, who wrote the letter. This colleague arrived at the scene at 2.25am but found no one there, only the abandoned Saga which was visibly damaged.

The author also included pictures of the vehicle and its interior, where a walkie-talkie and a handphone belonging to one of the deceased could be seen.