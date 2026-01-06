Pamela Ling’s legal team moves to suspend legal challenge proceeding

Pamela Ling was reported missing on April 9, 2025, while en route to the MACC headquarters to give a statement as a witness in an investigation. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The legal team for missing Sarawakian Pamela Ling is seeking to suspend her legal challenge against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for an indefinite period.

Lawyer Surendra Ananth told the High Court today that they filed an application to suspend the judicial review as Ling had yet to be found, and that they could not file court documents without her instructions.

Justice Amarjeet Singh fixed May 21 to hear the stay of proceedings, saying the court needed submissions from Ling’s lawyers and the Attorney-General’s Chambers on whether a judicial review can be suspended indefinitely.

Senior federal counsel Faisal Noor appeared for MACC.

Ling, 42, was reported missing on April 9 last year while on her way to the MACC headquarters to give a statement as a witness in an investigation.

MACC launched an investigation into Ling and her husband, Sarawakian businessman Thomas Hah, in May 2024 for alleged corruption and money laundering.

In May last year, the court granted leave for Ling to pursue a judicial review of an arrest warrant taken against her by MACC, granted by the magistrates’ court after she allegedly failed to comply with a summons issued by the anti-graft body to have her statement recorded.

In August, Bukit Aman said they had no leads on Ling’s whereabouts and needed more time for further investigations, having already recorded statements from 48 people in the case of her disappearance.

Police said five vehicles and “around eight suspects” were involved in Ling’s alleged abduction. Three of the vehicles had cloned number plates.