Cops nab parents of boy abandoned in Seremban for suspected child abuse

Nilai police chief Johari Yahya said the victim had, in 2020, received treatment for scalding from hot water on the head, right shoulder, chest and back. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested the parents of a 10-year-old boy who was found abandoned yesterday in front of a sundry shop in Star Valley, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, for suspected child abuse.

Nilai police chief Johari Yahya said the mother and father were arrested at 1.58pm today to aid investigations.

“The boy was found fearful and shivering at around 5.30pm by members of the public, who brought him to a safe place before calling the police.

“Preliminary inspection found injuries on various parts of the body, believed to be from abuse. The victim has been referred to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban for a health check and further treatment,” Utusan Malaysia reported him as saying today.

Johari said police seized several items believed to have been used to abuse the boy, including clothing hangers and a phone charging cable. They also seized two mobile phones.

“The victim had been treated at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang, Selangor, in 2020 for scalding from hot water on the head, right shoulder, chest and back,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM20,000 or both.