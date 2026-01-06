Bukit Aman JSPT director among senior officers in police transfer exercise

Yusri Hassan Basri, who has been appointed director of the Bukit Aman crime prevention and community safety department, will be replaced by Hasbullah Ali as Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department director. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The police today announced the transfer and appointment of several senior officers to strategic posts at Bukit Aman and in Sarawak, effective Feb 9.

Bernama reported police secretary Abdul Rahman Kassim as saying Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Yusri Hassan Basri had been appointed director of the Bukit Aman crime prevention and community safety department.

Yusri replaces Wan Hasan Wan Ahmad, who will take over as head of the inspector-general of police (research and development) secretariat at the IGP secretariat office.

Hasbullah Ali, head of the anti-money laundering criminal investigation team at the IGP secretariat, will replace Yusri as Bukit Aman JSPT director.

Abdul Rahman also said Sibu police chief Zulkipli Suhaili had been appointed to lead the Sarawak police’s management department, with the rank of acting senior assistant commissioner (SAC).

“Roselina Daud, the head of the Sarawak police’s integrity and standards compliance department, has been appointed head of the state crime prevention and community safety department, with the rank of acting SAC.

“Pozlan Ibrahim, head of the mechanical engineering studies centre at the police technical academy in Muar, has been appointed principal assistant director (religion and counselling) at the Bukit Aman integrity and standards compliance department, with the rank of acting SAC,” he said.