Baby’s body found in rubbish bin at Yong Peng rest area

PETALING JAYA : The body of a baby boy was found in a rubbish bin in the women’s toilet of the Yong Peng rest stop on the North-South Expressway in Johor yesterday afternoon.

Batu Pahat police chief Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the body, which still had the umbilical cord attached, was found at about 3pm.

Medical officers from the Yong Peng health clinic confirmed that the baby, wrapped in a shirt, was dead, Utusan Malaysia reported him as saying today.

The body was brought to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital for an autopsy.

Shahrulanuar urged those with information to contact the nearest police station.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 316 of the Penal Code for abortion.