Sarawakian woman pleads guilty to abusing babies at KL nursery

The offences against the two babies took place at a nursery in an apartment unit in Kampung Baru Salak Selatan, Kuala Lumpur, on Dec 15.

KUALA LUMPUR : A Sarawakian woman pleaded guilty in the sessions court here today to abusing two babies at a nursery last month.

Perada Randai, 26, entered the guilty plea before judges Suhaila Haron and Noridah Adam after the charges under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act were read out in separate courts.

For the first count, Perada was charged with using a pillow to cover the face of a six-month-old boy.

For the second, she was charged with slapping a nine-month-old girl on the cheek and hitting her head.

The offences took place at a nursery in an apartment unit in Kampung Baru Salak Selatan on Dec 15.

Lawyer Jason Wee, representing the baby boy’s mother, told the court that his client wanted to prepare a victim impact statement before Perada is sentenced.

Both judges fixed Jan 16 for sentencing and Perada was released on bail of RM12,000.

Deputy public prosecutors Nor Aisyah Zanyuin and Adiba Iman Hassan appeared for the prosecution while Perada was represented by lawyer Ridzuan Sihat.

Separately, another Sarawakian woman, Stephanie Agus, claimed trial to a charge of restraining the same baby boy and letting the victim drink his milk without supervision.

She was charged under the same provision as Perada.

The court granted Stephanie bail of RM8,000 and fixed Feb 16 for case management.