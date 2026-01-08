Zahid’s Yayasan Akalbudi case NFA-ed

The DNAA granted to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over his 47 charges of corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust was to allow MACC to conduct further investigations. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Yayasan Akalbudi case, for which he was previously granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA), has been classified as requiring no further action (NFA).

The DNAA granted to Zahid over his 47 charges of corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust was to allow the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct further investigations.

Today, the Attorney-General’s Chambers said it found insufficient evidence to support proceeding with the charges after MACC’s probe.

“Therefore, the AGC decided that no further action will be taken in this case,” it said in a statement.

“With that, this case is closed, in line with the powers and discretion of the attorney-general under the Federal Constitution and relevant laws.

“The AGC stresses that the decision was based on professional and legal considerations, taking into account the importance of justice, prosecutorial integrity, and the need to ensure certainty and transparency in the criminal justice system.”

The AGC said the decision on the NFA was made after considering the scope and focus of the investigation at its early stage, which was directly linked to the charges filed against Zahid.

Additionally, the AGC also took into account internal assessments and considerations made by the prosecutors regarding the suitability and adequacy of statements to support the prosecution.

“(We also took into account) further investigations that were carried out by the MACC… including the flow of funds into the foundation,” added AGC.

On Dec 22, the AGC said its decision to apply for a conditional discharge was made in accordance with the law.

It explained then that the decision was made in the context of the situation at the time, including the need to conduct further investigations.

In 2023, the High Court granted Zahid a DNAA over 47 charges of corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust.

The attorney-general had sought the DNAA premised on representations made by Zahid’s defence team to the prosecution, which claimed that MACC was still investigating developments in the case.