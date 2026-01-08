IT engineer charged with hurting restaurant employee

The Petaling Jaya magistrates’ court set bail at RM2,000 with one surety and fixed March 17 for re-mention.

PETALING JAYA : An IT engineer claimed trial at the magistrates’ court here today to voluntarily hurting an employee of a fast-food joint in Serdang Raya, Sri Kembangan, last month.

Nalinee Kothandabani was accused of hurting Rani Arumugam, 46, by punching her at a McDonald’s outlet at a Shell station on Dec 8.

The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before magistrate Amira Sariaty Zainal.

If convicted, Nalinee could be jailed for a maximum of one year, fined up to RM2,000 or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Syed Ahmed Khabir Abdul Rahman requested bail of RM5,000 with one surety.

However Nalinee’s lawyer, Dinesh Muthal, asked for a lower bail amount, saying his client had to care for her three-year-old child and her parents who were suffering from cancer and heart problems.

The court set bail at RM2,000 with one surety and fixed March 17 for re-mention.