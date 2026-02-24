Upcoming MA63 meet won’t discuss court challenge, says Karim

Sarawak minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the MA63 Implementation Action Council’s discussions would focus on unresolved matters pertaining to the agreement.

PETALING JAYA : The March 2 meeting of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Implementation Action Council is not to discuss the Sarawak government’s apex court petition challenging three federal petroleum laws, a state minister said today.

Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the court challenge should not be conflated with the ongoing talks on MA63 issues as it was a separate matter, The Borneo Post reported.

“The matter has been filed in the Federal Court and we will leave it to the court to decide,” he said, adding that it would be improper to comment on the matter as it was now before the court.

Instead, he said the MA63 council would discuss unresolved matters pertaining to the agreement, such as devolving powers on tourism to Sarawak, and returning to the state any federal-owned land that had not been developed for more than five years.

Separately, deputy minister in the Sarawak premier’s department Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said the council would also discuss issues on health and education, the annual special grant and Sarawak’s share of parliamentary seats.

The Sarawak government filed the petition to challenge the Petroleum Development Act 1974, Continental Shelf Act 1966, and Petroleum Mining Act 1966 to determine their constitutional validity and continued applicability.

The state government said the federal laws affected Sarawak’s boundaries established prior to Malaysia’s formation as well as the state’s rights to petroleum resources located offshore within those boundaries.

Earlier today, Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud said Putrajaya respected the Sarawak government’s decision and would leave it to the Federal Court to decide on the matter.