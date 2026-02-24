Putrajaya respects Sarawak govt’s court challenge, says minister

Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud said the federal government remained committed to holding constructive talks with both East Malaysian states on matters involving oil and gas.

PETALING JAYA : Putrajaya respects the Sarawak government’s decision to file a petition challenging three federal petroleum laws linked to its dispute with Petronas over oil and gas rights, Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud said today.

He said the federal government would allow the court to decide on the state government’s petition, Borneo Post reported.

He added that Putrajaya remained committed to holding constructive talks with Sabah and Sarawak on matters involving oil and gas through the platforms that had been established.

“We respect the petition made by Sarawak. It is for the court to decide. I do not wish to comment further, but we respect the process,” he was quoted as saying.

The Sarawak government filed the petition to challenge the Petroleum Development Act 1974, Continental Shelf Act 1966, and Petroleum Mining Act 1966 to determine their constitutional validity and continued applicability.

Deputy minister in the Sarawak premier’s department Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said the federal laws affected Sarawak’s boundaries established prior to Malaysia’s formation, as well as the state’s rights to petroleum resources located offshore within those boundaries.

The state government also plans to object to Petronas’s application for leave to seek clarity on the regulatory framework governing its operations in Sarawak.

The national oil and gas company filed its application in the Federal Court on Jan 10, seeking to ensure that its operations in the state complied with all applicable laws and governance practices.