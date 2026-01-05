Cops still hunting for ex-Kelantan footballer’s brother in Sg Golok shooting

Sungai Golok police chief Thun Sirikhunt said all police stations along the Thailand-Malaysia border have been alerted and given the suspect’s details to assist in the manhunt. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Thai police are still hunting for the younger brother of a former Kelantan footballer, who has been classified as a “dangerous” wanted person in connection with the fatal shooting of a Malaysian man in Sungai Golok last November.

Sungai Golok police chief Thun Sirikhunt said authorities believed that the suspect, identified as Salip Samae, 27, remains at large and has been exploiting illegal routes to enter and exit Thailand and Malaysia.

He said Salip had been wanted by Thai authorities since November following investigations into the shooting of 33-year-old Malaysian Fuad Fahmie Ghazali, Harian Metro reported.

“Investigations found that the suspect holds dual citizenship, which has enabled him to evade arrest by frequently crossing the border between the neighbouring countries,” he was quoted as saying.

He also said that all police stations along the Thailand-Malaysia border had been alerted and provided with the suspect’s details to assist in the manhunt.

Thun said security controls along Sungai Golok have also been tightened, with military personnel deployed at illegal jetties and identified crossing routes.

In November last year, the Narathiwat court issued an arrest warrant for Salip in connection with the murder case.

Thun said Salip was the younger brother of Alif Samae, another suspect in the case who had surrendered to the authorities.