Man allegedly behind Nilai IED blast to be charged in hospital

The explosion at Desa Palma Apartments on Dec 22 left several vehicles damaged. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The 63-year-old man allegedly behind the explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, last month will be charged in hospital tomorrow.

Nilai police chief Johari Yahya said the suspect, who is currently at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban, would be slapped with five charges related to the possession and use of explosive materials.

He said three charges would be brought under Section 3 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for the possession of explosive materials capable of causing injury, Berita Harian reported.

Johari said the man would also be charged under Section 4 of the same Act with using an explosive substance, and Section 435 of the Penal Code with committing mischief using an explosive substance.

He said the incident was classified as a high-security case as the involvement of explosive substances posed a serious threat to public safety.

It was reported that the residents of Desa Palma Apartments in Nilai were awoken by the sound of an explosion on the morning of Dec 22. Several vehicles were said to have been damaged as a result of the blast.

The suspect, who has a record of criminal threats, was believed to have been injured in the explosion and went into hiding before being arrested by the cops.