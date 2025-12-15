Selangor cops nab 3, seize drugs worth RM10.4mil in Kajang bust

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar (second from left) with the drugs seized in the Dec 8 raid. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police seized various types of drugs worth RM10.4 million and arrested three people in a raid on a three-storey terrace house in Kajang on Dec 8.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the suspects – two local women and a foreign man aged between 40 and 45 – were believed to have acted as packers at the premises, a suspected storage facility for various types of drugs over the past three months.

He said among others, police seized 1,600 sticks of cigarettes containing suspected ganja buds, weighing about 2kg, as well as 400 boxes of beverages and bottles believed to contain liquid ecstasy with a total volume of about 195.5 litres.

“The raid was carried out by the Selangor narcotics criminal investigation department in collaboration with the Kajang police headquarters, based on information and intelligence.

“We believe all the seized drugs were intended for distribution within the Klang Valley,” Bernama reported him as saying in Shah Alam today.

The other drugs seized included 1,539 packets of suspected ecstasy powder weighing about 50kg, ketamine (21.5kg), ecstasy pills (2.5kg), methamphetamines (980g), Eramin 5 pills (3.5kg) and yaba pills (587g).

Shazeli said two of the women arrested were believed to have received salaries of RM5,000 each, while the male suspect was said to have only recently started work after entering the country on Nov 25.

He said police were still verifying the man’s immigration status after discovering some irregularities with his passport.

All suspects were remanded from yesterday for seven days, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (for drug trafficking).