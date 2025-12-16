Cops nab 4 men for allegedly obstructing child abuse probe

Kota Kinabalu police chief Kasim Muda said a report about the abuse, allegedly involving a group of madrasah students and a man, was received on Sunday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested four men, aged between 30 and 60 years, for allegedly obstructing policemen investigating a child abuse incident in Telipok, Kota Kinabalu, yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Kasim Muda said a metal rod was also seized from the group during the arrests, Bernama reported.

He said a report about the abuse, allegedly involving a group of madrasah students and a man, was received on Sunday.

While officers were arresting the man named in the report, several individuals proceeded to block the police vehicle.

“The men hurled insults, attempted to open the vehicle’s doors, and kicked and struck the vehicle, obstructing the police from performing their duties,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their public functions.