6 nabbed over brawl in front of restaurant

A two-minute video of the incident showed a group of men brawling and hitting one another with motorcycle helmets by the side of the road.

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested six men over a brawl that took place in front of a restaurant along Jalan Lenggong in Jelutong, Penang.

Timur Laut police chief Abdul Rozak Muhammad said a member of the public provided information on the incident yesterday at about 7.45pm.

“Following investigations, police arrested six men aged between 25 and 28. The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code (for rioting with objects that could be used as weapons),” he said in a statement.

He said the incident was believed to have stemmed from a dispute over a car sale transaction between two parties.

Four of the suspects have been remanded until Thursday, while the remaining two are remanded until the end of today to assist with investigations.

A two-minute video of the incident showed a group of men brawling and hitting one another with motorcycle helmets by the side of the road.

One man was also seen climbing onto a silver car and stomping on the vehicle several times.