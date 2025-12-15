Andre wins long jump gold to end 22-year drought at SEA Games

Andre Anura Anuar after winning the men’s long jump at the SEA Games in Bangkok today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian long jumper Andre Anura Anuar redeemed his failure to clinch a hattrick of men’s triple jump golds on Thursday by winning the men’s long jump at the SEA Games in Bangkok today.

Andre, 26, leaped 7.71m to claim gold, ending Malaysia’s 22-year drought in the event last won by Shahrul Amri Suhaimi at the 2003 edition in Vietnam.

Defending champion Janry Ubas of the Philippines finished second with a leap of 7.64m, and Andrew George Medina of Singapore took bronze with a jump of 7.53m.

Andre said he was surprised to emerge the winner, having only taken silver in the men’s triple jump previously.

“After losing in the triple jump, I knew I had to redeem myself. I still can’t quite believe it. I was so happy. I even took off my shirt and ran around,” Bernama reported him as saying.

He dedicated his gold medal to his wife, national squash player Aifa Azman, and his family in Sabah, who had motivated him.

He said he would now focus on preparing for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.