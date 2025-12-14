Nur Syafiqah ends Malaysia’s silat gold drought with maiden victory

‘I have dreamed of this moment for a long time’ said silat exponent Nur Syafiqah Hamzah after winning her first SEA Games gold medal. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : National silat exponent Nur Syafiqah Hamzah clinched her maiden gold medal at the SEA Games by emerging champion in the women’s singles here today, ending Malaysia’s 20-year gold medal drought in the event.

Nur Syafiqah collected 9.960 points, defeating Brunei’s Nur Wasiqah Aziemah Rosihan who scored 9.920 points. Nur Syafiqah said she managed to control her emotions and maintain focus to secure victory.

“The feeling is very special because this is my first gold at the SEA Games. I have dreamed of this moment for a long time, so when it finally became a reality, I was extremely grateful and moved,” she said. “This victory is not the end, but a new step towards greater challenges ahead.”

Malaysia last won the women’s singles through Suzy Sulaiman in 2005.

Bronze in bowling

Malaysia won a bronze medal in bowling through Syazirol Shamsudin in the men’s singles while two-time SEA Games gold medallist Rafiq Ismail was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Syazirol’s bronze came after he was defeated in the semi-finals 211-210 by home favourite Buspanikonkul Napat who went on to clinch gold with a 235-210 victory over Tran Hoang Khoi of Vietnam. The other losing semi-finalist, San Jose Mark Jesus of the Philippines, shared the bronze.

Rafiq was eliminated after a 266-215 defeat to San Jose.