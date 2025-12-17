Malaysia beat S’pore for hattrick of netball gold medals at SEA Games

Malaysia have clinched the gold medal in the netball event in the last three SEA Games. (X pic)

BANGKOK : The national netball team continued its dominance at the SEA Games by clinching the gold medal for the third consecutive edition today.

Malaysia ended their campaign with a hard-fought 52-49 victory over arch rivals Singapore at the Chantana Yingyong Stadium at Chulalongkorn University here.

Malaysia have now claimed gold four out of the five times in which netball has been contested at the SEA Games.

Malaysia had won gold at the 2001 and 2017 editions in Kuala Lumpur, and the 2019 edition in the Philippines.

Netball was not contested in the 2021 (Vietnam) and 2023 (Cambodia) editions, as well as from 2003 to 2013.

Singapore won the tournament once, during the 2015 edition held on home soil.