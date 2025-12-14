Weightlifter Aznil misses out on gold by just 1kg

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Aznil Bidin is rueful about not adding more weight in the snatch. ‘My chances of winning gold might have been brighter,’ he said. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : National weightlifter Aznil Bidin narrowly missed out on the gold medal in the men’s 65kg weightlifting final at the SEA Games, finishing just 1kg short of the host nation’s Patsaphong Thongsuk here today.

Aznil lifted a total of 306kg, comprising 133kg in the snatch and 173kg in the clean and jerk, while Thongsuk edged him out with 307kg (134kg snatch /173kg clean and jerk) to claim the top spot. The bronze medal went to Indonesia’s Eko Yuli Irawan who amassed 304kg, with 138kg in the snatch and 166kg in the clean and jerk.

“I do feel a sense of disappointment and sadness after missing the gold medal by a small margin, but I have given my best. Perhaps it was not my fortune to get the gold. If I could change anything, it would be perhaps to add more weight in the snatch. If I could have done that, my chances of winning gold might have been brighter,” said the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Aznil, who was making his fifth SEA Games appearance, had previously won bronze and silver in the 61kg category in 2019 and 2021.

Malaysia has failed to win a gold medal at the SEA Games in 20 years, with the last gold won in 2005 through Che Mohd Azrol Che Mat who topped the 105kg and above category.