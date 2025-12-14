Malaysia ends 34-year wait for men’s team sepak takraw gold

The national sepak takraw team huddle on the court in celebration after beating Thailand to clinch the gold medal in the men’s team event at the SEA Games in Bangkok today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The national sepak takraw team ended a 34-year gold medal drought in the men’s team event at the SEA Games after defeating hosts Thailand 2-1 earlier today.

The last time Malaysia won gold in the event was at the 1991 edition in Manila, Philippines, when the national team’s head coach, Ahmad Jais Baharom, was a player representing the country.

Malaysia’s first regu of Haziq Hairul Nizam, Noraizat Nordin, and Amirul Zazwan Amir narrowly lost 2-1 (9-15, 15-11, 13-15) to Thailand’s trio of Pornthep Thinbangbon, Phutawan Sopa, and Marukin Phanmakon, Stadium Astro reported.

Malaysia’s second regu of Shahir Rosdi, Azlan Alias, and Farhan Adam then defeated Thailand’s Siriwat Sakha, Thawisak Thongsai, and Rachan Viphan 17-14, 15-13.

In the deciding match, Zulkifli Razak, Afifudin Razali, and Aidil Aiman Azwawi rallied from a 7-0 deficit to win the first game 15-13 against Kritnasanapong Nontakote, Varayut Jantarasena, and Wuttinun Kamsanor.

Zarif Marican Ibrahim Marican, who replaced Zulkifli in the second game, boosted the national team’s performance, ultimately helping them to win with a score of 15-11 and clinch the long-awaited gold.