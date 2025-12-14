It’s bronze for women shooters in 10m air pistol event

Nurul Syasya Nadiah Mohd Arifin won the bronze in the wonen’s 10m air pistol event, and in the team event with Dina Batrisyia Adi Azhar and Joseline Cheah Lee Yean. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : National shooter Nurul Syasya Nadiah Mohd Arifin failed to defend her gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the SEA Games, settling for bronze with a total of 218.7 points, while shooters from Vietnam claimed the gold and silver medals.

Trinh Thu Vinh delivered an outstanding performance to win gold with 242.7 points, setting a new Games record, while her compatriot Nguyen Thuy Trang secured silver with 241.7 points.

Nurul Syasya said her rhythm was affected after she briefly lost focus midway through the final. Although she managed to regain her composure later, it was not enough to challenge for a higher placing.

She said her performance today was fairly good and that she had given her best, but acknowledged the need to improve. “I need to stay more focused, address my weaknesses and improve my performance. God willing, I hope to achieve better results in the future,” she said.

In the women’s 10m air pistol team event, Nurul Syasya, Dina Batrisyia Adi Azhar and Joseline Cheah Lee Yean took the bronze medal with a total of 1,701 points.

The gold medal was claimed by the Vietnamese trio of Nguyen, Trinh and Trieu Thi Hoa Hong, who set a new Games record with 1,711 points, while Thailand’s team comprising Prucksakorn Tanyaporn, Saencha Kamonlak and Champalat Natsara took silver with 1,702 points.