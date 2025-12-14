Johnathan Wong on target with air pistol gold medal

Shooting veteran Johnathan Wong showed composure and consistency in winning the air pistol event for the second successive SEA Games. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : National shooting veteran Johnathan Wong defended the men’s 10m air pistol gold medal at the SEA Games here today, displaying composure and consistency to amass a total of 237.8 points.

The silver medal went to Filipino shooter Michael Angelo Fernandes with 236.1 points, while Indonesia’s Sulthanul Aulia Maruf claimed bronze with 231.1 points.

Wong said his priority was to continue motivating and inspiring his teammates and the national contingent. “It doesn’t matter to me whether I defended the title or not. What I’m most grateful for is being able to enjoy the competition and come away with the medal,” said Wong, who also won the gold in the event in 2023.

“Of course, winning the medal is special, but what matters more to me is that this medal is not just for myself or my country, but can also serve as an inspiration for the other athletes,” said the 33-year-old Melaka-born athlete after the final.

Wong’s gold medal is the first for the shooting team.

He will compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team event next after finishing fifth in the men’s 10m air pistol team event with Cheah Zen Hong and Wan Muhammad Syafiq Wan Mustaza. The Indonesian trio clinched gold with a new Games record of 1,736 points, while Vietnam took silver with 1,717 points.