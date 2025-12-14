Pearly-Thinaah strike SEA Games gold

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah today ended Malaysia’s 10-year gold medal drought in the ​women’s doubles event at the SEA Games. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : National women’s doubles shuttlers Pearly Tan-M Thinaah clinched Malaysia’s first badminton gold medal at ​t​his year’s SEA Games in Bangko​k today.

The world No 2 pair and top seeds overcame Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari 21-16, 19-21, 21-17 in a closely contested match that lasted 85 minutes.

​Pearly-Thinaah​ ended Malaysia’s 10-year gold medal drought in the ​women’s doubles event at the biennial games​ with the win.

The last time Malaysia brought home the gold medal in the women’s doubles was in the 2015 games in Singapore through Amelia Alicia Anscelly-Song Fie Cho.

Pearly-Thinaah showed the mettle of true champions today by taking seven straight points after trailing 14-17 in the decider to win the match.

Despite having partnered only from September, the Indonesian duo put up a determined fight and is expected to be a force to be reckoned with in future.

With this win, Pearly-Thinaah have beaten their rivals in all their four encounters so far.

The SEA Games title could act as a boost for Pearly-Thinaah, who are going in as the top seeds in the women’s doubles at the lucrative RM12.5 million World Tour Finals to be played from Dec 17-21 in Hangzhou, China.