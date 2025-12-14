Pearly-Thinaah strike SEA Games gold

The world No 2 pair and top seeds overcame Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari 21-16, 19-21, 21-17 in a closely contested match that lasted 85 minutes.
Pearly-Thinaah ended Malaysia’s 10-year gold medal drought in the women’s doubles event at the biennial games with the win.
The last time Malaysia brought home the gold medal in the women’s doubles was in the 2015 games in Singapore through Amelia Alicia Anscelly-Song Fie Cho.
Pearly-Thinaah showed the mettle of true champions today by taking seven straight points after trailing 14-17 in the decider to win the match.
Despite having partnered only from September, the Indonesian duo put up a determined fight and is expected to be a force to be reckoned with in future.
With this win, Pearly-Thinaah have beaten their rivals in all their four encounters so far.
The SEA Games title could act as a boost for Pearly-Thinaah, who are going in as the top seeds in the women’s doubles at the lucrative RM12.5 million World Tour Finals to be played from Dec 17-21 in Hangzhou, China.