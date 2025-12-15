Swimmer Hoe Yean makes waves with second gold

Double gold medallist Khiew Hoe Yean at the Sports Authority of Thailand swimming pool in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : National swim ace Khiew Hoe Yean clinched his second gold medal at the SEA Games after powering to victory in the men’s 400m freestyle finals in Bangkok today.

Hoe Yean clocked a time of 3:50.63s to finish ahead of Vietnam’s Tran Van Nguyen Quoc (3:53.18s) and Nguyen Huy Hoang (3:53.50s).

National swimmer Muhammad Dhuha Zulfikry finished eighth with a time of 4:04.29s.

Hoe Yean’s first gold was in the men’s 200m freestyle last Sunday.

Malaysia also picked up a silver medal in the men’s 50 breaststroke through Andrew Goh, who clocked 27.96s behind Singapore’s Chan Chun Ho (27.68s). Indonesia’s Felix Viktor Iberle took bronze in 28.02s.

In the men’s 100m butterfly, Goh Li Hen delivered a bronze medal with a time of 2:03.02s, losing to gold medallist Wongsakorn Patsamarn of Thailand (2:02.87s) and runner-up Mochammad Akbar of Indonesia (2:06.46s).

National swimmer Goh Li Jie finished eighth with a time of 2:08.48s.